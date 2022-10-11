Investigation underway after theft from Eastern Ky. high school

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Schools officials are investigating an early morning theft.

A Facebook post from the district said the theft happened at Perry County Central High School.

They said items were stolen from the school’s food storage facility around 3:30 Tuesday morning.

Surveillance video shows a sedan back into a loading area at the school. Two people are seen getting out of the car and putting items inside.

If you have any information you are asked to call the school district.

A Perry County Schools official told WYMT they believe the car in the video is a silver Chevy Cavalier.

