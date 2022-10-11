‘I knew this day would come’: Martin County Sheriff’s Office temporarily closes due to COVID-19

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky Sheriff’s Office was forced to temporarily close due to COVID-19.

“Of course, a lot of people say, ‘oh man, there’s got to be a mistake somewhere, I know they’re not closed,’ but of course they don’t know that everyone is out for COVID,” Sheriff John Kirk said.

Six people, including Sheriff Kirk, work at the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

However, when half of the staff tested positive for COVID-19, Sheriff Kirk said they had no choice but to close the office.

“When you’re a small agency, it’s a little tougher to deal with than if you have a bigger agency where you can kind of delegate those duties to another employee. There’s nobody to delegate them to here,” Kirk added.

Even though the office is closed, officials are still responding to calls.

Along with their usual duties of serving and protecting the people of Martin County, Sheriff Kirk and another deputy now have to handle all of the office duties.

“You know, I have to bailiff court two or three times a week, usually in the afternoon. We still got to try to check the mail and process the mail, but it’s pretty hectic. You have no manpower. There’s zero,” he said.

Sheriff Kirk said he knew this day would come because the department has limited resources.

“We don’t have the money to hire more office staff, and I knew, once it would hit, that this day would come,” he said.

Although the situation is not ideal, Sheriff Kirk asked people in Martin County to stay patient.

“This is out of our control. It’s something that’s in the Lord’s hands, and we’ll do the best we can do with what we have to do with,” Kirk explained.

If you are trying to call the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Kirk said stay on the line until you reach dispatch, and they will forward any information to him.

Kirk said he anticipates the office staff will be back to work by next week.

