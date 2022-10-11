How to notice signs of breast cancer before it is too late

Breast cancer
Breast cancer(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - According to officials with the National Breast Cancer Foundation, one in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime.

Kristen Hurt, women’s health nurse navigator at ARH, said it is important for women to catch it early.

“Early detection is key with breast cancer. So, if you are consistently doing your yearly mammograms. It’s easier to catch things earlier,” Hurt said.

She also said it is important for women to do monthly self-breast exams to check for any changes.

“A lump is one of the most common symptoms that you may get, sometimes you won’t have any symptoms at all,” she added. “It is important to do those month breast exams so that you can see if there’s any changes such as nipple discharge, a lump in the breast, any painful areas.”

If you find a lump or notice a change in your breast, it is important to contact your doctor immediately, and remember you are not alone.

