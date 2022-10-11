Former LMPD officer pleads guilty to federal charges in connection to David McAtee shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The former Louisville Metro Police officer charged federally in connection to the shooting of west Louisville restaurant owner David “YaYa” McAtee plead guilty in court on Tuesday.

Katie Crews plead guilty to one count of deprivation of rights under color of law and agreed not to pursue another law enforcement job.

Court documents state Crews and other officers had been given orders to disperse crowds gathering near the restaurant on June 1, 2020 during protests in Breonna Taylor’s name.

Mayor Fischer had enacted a 9 p.m. curfew following the first two nights of protests.

Crews had told investigators she had fired pepper balls at McAtee’s niece, Machelle McAtee, after she had refused to get back inside the restaurant after police ordered her to do so.

Investigators said McAtee has stepped outside after his niece was struck and fired his gun twice.

Crews, another LMPD officer, and two National Guard members fired back at McAtee.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine said after McAtee fired his gun a second time, members of LMPD and the National Guard switched from non-lethal weapons to service weapons.

Four officers returned fire at that time. Crews fired eight times, LMPD officer Austin Allen fired once, National Guard soldier Andrew Kroszkewicz fired four times and National Guard Staff Sergeant Matthew Roark fired six times.

McAtee was struck one time in the chest and was killed. While it was revealed to be a National Guardsman’s bullet that killed McAtee, it was not revealed which National Guard soldier fired the shot.

The FBI began looking into Crews’ case after being cleared of state charges. Wine said at the time Crews had acted appropriately in returning fire.

Federal charges were filed after the FBI said Crews had violated Machelle McAtee’s civil rights when firing pepper balls at her.

Crews faces a maximum of one year in prison for the charge. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 30.

