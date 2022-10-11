Former LMPD officer pleads guilty to federal charges in connection to David McAtee shooting

Katie Crews plead guilty to one count of deprivation of rights under color of law and agreed...
Katie Crews plead guilty to one count of deprivation of rights under color of law and agreed not to pursue another law enforcement job.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The former Louisville Metro Police officer charged federally in connection to the shooting of west Louisville restaurant owner David “YaYa” McAtee plead guilty in court on Tuesday.

Katie Crews plead guilty to one count of deprivation of rights under color of law and agreed not to pursue another law enforcement job.

Court documents state Crews and other officers had been given orders to disperse crowds gathering near the restaurant on June 1, 2020 during protests in Breonna Taylor’s name.

Mayor Fischer had enacted a 9 p.m. curfew following the first two nights of protests.

>>FULL COVERAGE: The Breonna Taylor Case

Crews had told investigators she had fired pepper balls at McAtee’s niece, Machelle McAtee, after she had refused to get back inside the restaurant after police ordered her to do so.

Investigators said McAtee has stepped outside after his niece was struck and fired his gun twice.

Crews, another LMPD officer, and two National Guard members fired back at McAtee.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine said after McAtee fired his gun a second time, members of LMPD and the National Guard switched from non-lethal weapons to service weapons.

Four officers returned fire at that time. Crews fired eight times, LMPD officer Austin Allen fired once, National Guard soldier Andrew Kroszkewicz fired four times and National Guard Staff Sergeant Matthew Roark fired six times.

McAtee was struck one time in the chest and was killed. While it was revealed to be a National Guardsman’s bullet that killed McAtee, it was not revealed which National Guard soldier fired the shot.

The FBI began looking into Crews’ case after being cleared of state charges. Wine said at the time Crews had acted appropriately in returning fire.

Federal charges were filed after the FBI said Crews had violated Machelle McAtee’s civil rights when firing pepper balls at her.

Crews faces a maximum of one year in prison for the charge. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 30.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway after theft from Eastern Ky. high school
Investigation underway after theft from Eastern Ky. high school
Three being inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Amber Alert canceled, 16-year-old girl found safe in Louisville
Pikeville Pride returns after two-year break
After two men are killed in an ATV crash in Campbell County, friends are gathering to honor...
Men killed in ATV crash to be remembered with unique fundraiser

Latest News

The Storm Prediction Center has a big chunk of the area under a level 1 marginal severe risk...
Cold front moves in later today, storms possible tonight
Haskell Orsbon, 45, was arrested on multiple felony drug warrants.
Man arrested on felony drug warrants
Loretta Lynn Remembrance - 11:00 p.m.
Loretta Lynn Remembrance - 11:00 p.m.
Martin County Sheriff's Office closes - 11:00 p.m.
Martin County Sheriff's Office closes - 11:00 p.m.
Rachel Stacy looks at the Dolly Parton statue on Tuesday in Downtown Sevierville.
Dollywood baker becomes lead actress in country music video