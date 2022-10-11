Eastern Kentuckians head to Kentucky Rising concert

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We caught up with some Eastern Kentuckians who headed to Lexington for the Kentucky Rising concert.

Bailey Richards lives in Hazard. She said she and several others headed to Lexington to attend a pre-party before the concert.

Eastern Kentuckians like Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Tyler Childers are set to perform.

“Especially these three guys, they were here, they showed up,” she said. “They didn’t make any fanfare, they didn’t make any huge announcements, they just showed up.”

“[They] did the work and they were doing that before the concert,” she added. “So, I really believe their hearts were in the right place with this because they have already been doing this, they were involved from the beginning.”

Richards works on long-term recovery in Perry County. She said recovery work is just beginning.

