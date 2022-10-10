What to know about pumpkins this fall season

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Pumpkins are a fun part of fall that everyone can enjoy. Rich Meadors, the owner of Sally Gap pumpkin patch said if you have a pumpkin there is something creative to do with it.

“You can’t go wrong if it’s a pumpkin. If it’s fall it don’t matter what kind, it is what color it is. It’s a pumpkin and it’s gonna be fun you can do something with it,” Meadors said.

He said there are different pumpkins to use for different activities. When you pick out a pumpkin to carve it is important to pay attention to a few things.

“When you pick out a pumpkin for carving you want a nice good dark black handle something that’s sturdy that you can hold onto,” he said. “You want to check your pumpkins to make sure there’s no cuts, abrasions, any scuff marks anywhere on the pumpkin.”

If you want your carved pumpkin to last the entire season, he said you can dilute bleach with water, and spray a small amount on the pumpkin to kill bacteria. However, do not soak a pumpkin in bleach because it could be harmful to wildlife. Also, it is best to leave pumpkins out of direct sunlight for a longer life.

“If it’s a good pumpkin it will last the whole entire season. Especially if you sit a pumpkin on your porch. If it’s got a nice black handle, and it’s sitting in the shade and not out in the direct sunlight. This pumpkin will last all the way and you can have it for Thanksgiving,” Meadors said.

He said if you would prefer just painting a pumpkin the small hybrid pound pumpkins are best, and if you would like to make pumpkin pie you should use a Kentucky field pumpkin.

“Some people call them fairytales; these are the best pumpkin that you will find to eat. This pumpkin right here is at least it’s way heavier than that big pumpkin right there,” he said. “It is almost solid meat on the inside. It’s extremely orange.”

When the fall season is over you can toss your pumpkins in the woods for wildlife to enjoy. Just make sure you did not use an excessive amount of bleach on the pumpkin which could cause harm to any animal.

