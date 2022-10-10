Warm and dry to start the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We continue to see plenty of sunshine as we head through the start of this work week here in the mountains. We’ll start to warm up as well...ahead of another rain chance.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

The usual yet again as we continue through the night tonight. Mostly clear skies overnight will help temperatures dip back into the lower to middle 30s overnight. That will once again lead to our areas of patchy fog and patchy frost during the overnight hours.

The fog and the frost burn off quickly as the sun rises on Tuesday morning as high pressure in place leads to another absolutely beautiful tomorrow. Still plenty of sunshine expected in the afternoon, which will get highs up into the lower to middle 70s...a gorgeous afternoon expected! A few more clouds start to drift in overnight with lows much milder in the upper 40s.

Midweek and Beyond

Changes move back in as we head toward Wednesday and beyond. Highs are back in the middle 70s ahead of a cold front pushing into the region on Wednesday night. During the day, we’ll see sunshine and clouds mixed as moisture moves in ahead of the front. Showers will start to break out late Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night. Clouds and showers keep lows much milder in the middle 50s. Those showers continue through the early parts of Thursday as the cold front sweeps through the region. Best chances will be in the morning, but a scattered shower in the afternoon can’t be ruled out as we settle back to partly cloudy skies. Highs back in the middle to upper 60s.

And heading toward this weekend, things looking very similar to how last weekend went. Friday sees plenty of sunshine and highs near 60, but chilly overnight lows back into the upper 30s and lows back into the middle to upper 30s. Sunshine looks to continue through the weekend with highs in the middle 60s, so early returns suggest another beautiful weekend on tap!

