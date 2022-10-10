Top 5 Plays - October 10, 2022

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By John Lowe
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The final month of the regular season is upon us and as our local teams reach for the district crown, several individuals players have reached some glory for themselves. Here are our Top 5 Plays sponsored by Appalachian Hospice and Home Care Health Services.

5- Max Pelfry to Jayvon White long pass

4- Zack McCoart 74-yard touchdown run

3- Chandler Godby four touchdown performance

2- Jonah Little physical TD run

1- Kade Elam 80+ yard TD run

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three being inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame
Kentucky lottery officials say a man who hadn't checked his Powerball tickets in months...
Man discovers $1 million Powerball ticket after not checking numbers for months
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
‘This is a family’: EKY church celebrates its 100th birthday
Troopers: Man dies after car plunges off washed-out bridge with barricades removed in North...
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say

Latest News

South Carolina running back MarShawn Lloyd (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against...
AP Poll: Kentucky drops to No. 22
South Carolina defensive back David Spaulding (29) forces a fumble by Kentucky running back...
Coaches Poll: Cats drop nine spots
UPIKE Football
Bears drop home matchup against 13th ranked Georgetown
South Carolina running back MarShawn Lloyd (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against...
Kentucky drops second-straight loss 24-14 to South Carolina