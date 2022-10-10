Top 5 Plays - October 10, 2022

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The final month of the regular season is upon us and as our local teams reach for the district crown, several individuals players have reached some glory for themselves. Here are our Top 5 Plays sponsored by Appalachian Hospice and Home Care Health Services.

5- Max Pelfry to Jayvon White long pass

4- Zack McCoart 74-yard touchdown run

3- Chandler Godby four touchdown performance

2- Jonah Little physical TD run

1- Kade Elam 80+ yard TD run

