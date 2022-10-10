Three being inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Three Kentucky teachers will be inducted into the Gov. Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame this fall.

The inductees are Katy Cecil, Addie Henry and the late Wilma Pace.

Cecil is an English and public speaking teacher at LaRue County High School and has taught in LaRue County for more than 20 years.

Henry retired from Breathitt County High School in 1996 after teaching English for 28 years.

Pace taught business, English and French during her 29-year career at South Marshall High School and South Marshall Middle, where she retired in 1980.

They will be inducted Nov. 4 at Western Kentucky University.

