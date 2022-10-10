Southern Kentucky man charged with holding woman hostage inside home

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A domestic violence call ended with one Southern Kentucky man in jail facing serious charges.

Around 2 p.m. Saturday, deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Highway 776. When police arrived at the home, the woman who answered the door told them she had made several attempts to leave the home and every time she did, the suspect, Hartman Godsey, 43, of Monticello, would stop her.

The woman said he would grab her by the hair and pull her back inside. She told deputies on the final attempt, she was able to get out the back door and run to a neighbor for help.

Godsey took off before police arrived, but deputies found him a short time later walking down nearby Highway 790.

He is charged with assault and unlawful imprisonment, which is a felony charge.

Godsey is being held at the Wayne County Detention Center.

