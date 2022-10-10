Southern Kentucky man charged with holding woman hostage inside home

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center(Wayne County Sheriff's Office)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A domestic violence call ended with one Southern Kentucky man in jail facing serious charges.

Around 2 p.m. Saturday, deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Highway 776. When police arrived at the home, the woman who answered the door told them she had made several attempts to leave the home and every time she did, the suspect, Hartman Godsey, 43, of Monticello, would stop her.

The woman said he would grab her by the hair and pull her back inside. She told deputies on the final attempt, she was able to get out the back door and run to a neighbor for help.

Godsey took off before police arrived, but deputies found him a short time later walking down nearby Highway 790.

He is charged with assault and unlawful imprisonment, which is a felony charge.

Godsey is being held at the Wayne County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky lottery officials say a man who hadn't checked his Powerball tickets in months...
Man discovers $1 million Powerball ticket after not checking numbers for months
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
London Downtown, London Tourism host first ‘Honey Bun Day’
A family in West Virginia says 14-year-old Hayden Hunt suffered temporary paralysis after...
Teen suffers temporary paralysis after hard tackle in football game, family says
‘This is a family’: EKY church celebrates its 100th birthday

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Central Kentucky man facing drug charges following crash in Bell County
WYMT First Alert Weather
Frosty start to a nice Monday
Three being inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame
KSP looking for new troopers; increased salary, pension available