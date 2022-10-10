Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College opens new campus to students

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKCTC) opened the doors to its new Knox County campus to students Monday morning.

”For them to show up 20 to 30 minutes early before class, and you know, looking for their classroom, wanting to know when they can start,” said Derek Collins with SKCTC. “You know, I feel like it’s a great opportunity, once again, for everyone.”

The campus offers classes like welding, plumbing and phlebotomy, among others.

”In the spring, because of equipment delays, we will have computerized manufacturing and machining,” said Kevin Lambert with SKCTC. “We will have industrial maintenance, fiber optics.”

We talked with student Teresa Foley who lives in Barbourville. She enrolled in computer and information classes along with human services.

”The computers, it changes daily,” she said. “So, the more you learn, the more knowledge you have, the better experience you’re going to have in life.”

This gives current and future students the chance to cut down on debt and pay less for tuition than a four-year university.

”The more we can get out there, and you know, it’s a great opportunity for these students,” said Collins. “As soon as they get their certificates they can go to work.”

