One dead, one injured after downtown Gatlinburg fire

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died and another was injured in a large fire in downtown Gatlinburg Sunday.

A spokesperson for the city said the Gatlinburg Fire Department was dispatched to the 700 block of Parkway in downtown Gatlinburg at 6:39 a.m. on October 9.

During fire suppression efforts, crews found one person dead inside the structure. The identity of the individual has not been confirmed at this time, according to a release.

In addition, officials confirmed that a firefighter was transported to the hospital with minor injuries from the fire but has since been released.

The Gatlinburg Fire Department was dispatched to the 700 block of Parkway in downtown Gatlinburg at 6:39 a.m. on October 9. (Credit: Tom Williams)

On Monday, GFD crews remained on the scene actively fighting hotspots, according to officials. Pigeon Forge Fire Department, Sevierville Fire Department, Sevier County Ambulance Service and Pittman Center Fire Department have also assisted.

Businesses affected by the fire include Puckers Sports Bar, China Bazaar, Cafe 420, and Gifts of Gatlinburg, according to WVLT News crews on the scene.

Parkway in downtown Gatlinburg from the intersection at Traffic Light No. 6 to the intersection at Reagen Drive reopened Monday afternoon after being closed Sunday morning, according to a release.

One of the owners of the impacted businesses called a contractor to demolish a damaged portion of the building.

Crews are currently taking down the China Bazaar and Puckers building. It was considered a total loss after yesterdays fire. Cafe 420 and Gifts of Gatlinburg were also destroyed. @wvlt pic.twitter.com/P7roVBCq8B — Jared Austin (@JaredAustinTV) October 10, 2022

Downtown sidewalks are open, except for the southbound section between Johnny Rockets and the Gatlinburg Inn, which will remain closed until permanent fencing is installed by the property owner, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the GFD, Gatlinburg Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Those with information are urged to contact the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017 or the GFD at 865-436-5112.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.