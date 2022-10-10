Men killed in ATV crash to be remembered with unique fundraiser

HUNTSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Scott County men are dead after an ATV crash in Campbell County over the weekend. Now, friends of the victims are joining together in a unique way to raise money for funeral expenses.

Johnathan Hunter Newport, 22, and Garrett Baird, 22, were riding in a Polaris Razor ATV on Old Highway 63 in Campbell County, when they took a turn too quickly and lost control of the vehicle, according to THP officials.

“He was one of a kind. He had a heart as big as the world,” said Tia Harness, mother of Baird.

Baird rode ATV’s his entire life, according to his family. He got his first four-wheeler at just five-years-old.

“He loved the excitement and that adrenaline rush he got from it. It was like the scarier the better for him,” said Harness.

The same goes for Newport. “I met Hunter two years ago through riding side-by-sides. He always had this big smile on his face,” said Paxton Anderson.

Anderson worked with both Newport and Baird at Great Dane Trailers in Huntsville.

Their lifelong love for riding in the woods inspired Anderson to help both men’s families in the best way she knows how.

She, along with friends of the two men, are planning a unique fundraiser for Friday, Oct. 14 at Northtown Plaza in Oneida. The event will be a truck and ATV show to raise money for funeral costs. Admission is free, but donations will be taken up for both families.

Garrett’s family says they’re overwhelmed with love from the community.

