Mark Stoops talks Mississippi State

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops addressed the media Monday with a formidable foe looming this weekend.

The Wildcats get set to host 16th ranked Mississippi state at home this Saturday, after falling to South Carolina last week 24-14.

“Moving on to Mississippi State, very good team obviously any time you’re playing Mike Leach he can move the football,” said Mark Stoops. “Their very good at what they do their Quarterback Will Rogers is playing at a very very high level (he’s) extremely comfortable (and) in total command of that offense.”

Rodgers and the Bulldogs are coming off a win against Arkansas where he set the SEC completion’s record at 922.

The top 25 match up is set for 7:30 p.m. at Kroger Field, viewers can watch on the SEC network.

