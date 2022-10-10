Mark Stoops talks Mississippi State

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Nate Johnson
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops addressed the media Monday with a formidable foe looming this weekend.

The Wildcats get set to host 16th ranked Mississippi state at home this Saturday, after falling to South Carolina last week 24-14.

“Moving on to Mississippi State, very good team obviously any time you’re playing Mike Leach he can move the football,” said Mark Stoops. “Their very good at what they do their Quarterback Will Rogers is playing at a very very high level (he’s) extremely comfortable (and) in total command of that offense.”

Rodgers and the Bulldogs are coming off a win against Arkansas where he set the SEC completion’s record at 922.

The top 25 match up is set for 7:30 p.m. at Kroger Field, viewers can watch on the SEC network.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three being inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame
Kentucky lottery officials say a man who hadn't checked his Powerball tickets in months...
Man discovers $1 million Powerball ticket after not checking numbers for months
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
‘This is a family’: EKY church celebrates its 100th birthday
Troopers: Man dies after car plunges off washed-out bridge with barricades removed in North...
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say

Latest News

Mark Stoops News Conference - October 10, 2022
Mark Stoops News Conference - October 10, 2022
Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten - October 10, 2022
Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten - October 10, 2022
Mountain Top 10 - October 10, 2022
Mountain News at 6 - Top 5 Plays
Top 5 Plays - October 10, 2022