Leslie County man arrested after police find two pounds of meth during traffic stop

Photo Courtesy: Leslie County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Leslie County Detention Center(Leslie County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky man is facing a host of charges after a recent traffic stop led police to discover a haul of drugs inside his car, including a large amount of meth.

Last Thursday night, Kentucky State Police stopped a car on the Hal Rogers Parkway in Leslie County after the trooper noticed what they called “several moving violations”.

During the stop and following search of the car, the trooper along with two responding deputies from the Leslie County Sheriff’s Office, found two pounds of meth, three grams of cocaine, a large quantity of pills and a lot of cash.

Otis Coots, 32, of Smilax, was arrested.

He is charged with driving under the influence, two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance and several traffic violations.

Coots was taken to the Leslie County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky lottery officials say a man who hadn't checked his Powerball tickets in months...
Man discovers $1 million Powerball ticket after not checking numbers for months
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
London Downtown, London Tourism host first ‘Honey Bun Day’
A family in West Virginia says 14-year-old Hayden Hunt suffered temporary paralysis after...
Teen suffers temporary paralysis after hard tackle in football game, family says
‘This is a family’: EKY church celebrates its 100th birthday

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky man charged with holding woman hostage inside home
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Central Kentucky man facing drug charges following crash in Bell County
WYMT First Alert Weather
Frosty start to a nice Monday
Three being inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame