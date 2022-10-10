Leslie County man arrested after police find two pounds of meth during traffic stop

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky man is facing a host of charges after a recent traffic stop led police to discover a haul of drugs inside his car, including a large amount of meth.

Last Thursday night, Kentucky State Police stopped a car on the Hal Rogers Parkway in Leslie County after the trooper noticed what they called “several moving violations”.

During the stop and following search of the car, the trooper along with two responding deputies from the Leslie County Sheriff’s Office, found two pounds of meth, three grams of cocaine, a large quantity of pills and a lot of cash.

Otis Coots, 32, of Smilax, was arrested.

He is charged with driving under the influence, two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance and several traffic violations.

Coots was taken to the Leslie County Detention Center.

