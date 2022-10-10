KSP looking for new troopers; increased salary, pension available

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is looking for Kentuckians who want to serve and protect the commonwealth as a sworn trooper.

According to the Kentucky State Police, applications are being accepted for both new officers and the law enforcement accelerated program for cadet class.

The deadline is October 28.

“In Kentucky we invest in our law enforcement, we commit to getting them the resources they need to not only create safer communities, but stay safe themselves,” Gov. Andy Behsear said. “Join KSP today and help build a better, safer Kentucky for your family, friends and future generations.”

Those interested in applying should visit the KSP website to download the application. The website also includes the application process outline, minimum requirements, disqualifications and a list of required physical standards and testing information.

The upcoming cadet class is scheduled to begin on February 28, 2023.

To qualify for the 13-week cadet class at KSP, candidates must have been a full-time, POPS-certified police officer in the commonwealth for a minimum of two years. The candidate can not be under a local government contract with their current or previous police agency.

Interested applicants with questions or assistance with applying can email the KSP recruitment branch at KSPRecruit@ky.gov.

Applications must be submitted to the KSP Recruitment Branch by close of business on October 28.

