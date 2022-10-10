Hindman Settlement School restarts regular programs while recovering from flood

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Even as water sits at a low level between Highway 160 and Hindman Settlement School, staff are still working to preserve whatever they can, however they can.

“A clothes line and clothes pen are pretty cheap so we can get a lot of documents strung up in a day,” Melissa Helton, Community Programs Manager for Hindman Settlement School, said.

Office records dating back decades are hanging up at the school, some were forgotten memories.

“I was really amazed to find this picture. We have 200 acres up the hill here, and there used to be, there were no trees on it, so it was just pasture land, so it’s just so surprising to see what the school looked like,” Hindman Settlement School Executive Director Will Anderson said.

While they are trying to preserve whatever they can, staff have resumed routine classes and programs to continue helping kids through the recovery phase.

”The need for our programs have never been greater. So we’re just trying to make sure we’re there for the children in the region, that we’re helping those that need help with their reading and their math, and I think what we do is really important and we just need to get back to doing that,” Anderson said.

Restarting the programs would not have been possible without the help of volunteers.

“We wouldn’t be able to do the regular work if we were hanging up invoices and personnel files, and those types of things so our volunteers have been absolutely priceless,” Helton said.

The Hindman Settlement School will be hosting a community event once a month to help flood victims recover. They will have a potluck dinner on Thursday, Oct. 13, at the school, which will start at 6 p.m.

