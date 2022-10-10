Frosty start to a nice Monday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Many of you will likely wake up to some frost on the ground or on your windshields, but the chill of the morning will give way to a warmer couple of days before a cold front moves in.

Today and Tonight

A Frost Advisory is in effect until 9 or 10 a.m., depending on where you live. Temperatures are starting in the 30s for most this morning, with some spots close to freezing. The sunshine will quickly push us into the upper 60s later this afternoon. Clear skies will take us back down into the low 40s tonight with some spotty 30s in some of the sheltered valleys. Patchy frost is possible for some.

Extended Forecast

Sunshine will start to mix with a few clouds later in the day on Tuesday, but we should still get into the low 70s for highs. More clouds will roll in Tuesday night which should keep us in the mid-50s for overnight lows.

Wednesday, more clouds will roll in along with late-day rain chances thanks to an approaching cold front. Highs will soar into the mid to upper 70s before the front moves in. Lows will drop into the upper 50s as rain chances continue. Thursday looks a bit soggy to start the day, but the rain chances move out before the afternoon. Highs will struggle to get back into the mid-60s even with some late-day clearing. We’re right back down to right around 40 as skies clear completely out overnight.

Friday looks amazing, but will feel chilly with some spots not making it out of the upper 50s for daytime highs.

