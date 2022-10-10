EKY county clerk breaks down early voting options

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - With midterm elections underway, many county clerks offices across the Commonwealth are staying busy.

“We have to get all of our ballots prepared, we have to make sure all the names are spelled right, and we’ve already sent ballots out. We’ve probably sent 50 out,” said Breathitt County Clerk Becky Curtis.

Those with the Breathitt County Clerks Office said along with their own election prep, they have to ensure everyone who is eligible to vote is prepared as well.

“On election day, if you’ll take your ID its a whole lot easier rather than having to wait in line,” said Curtis.

If you are unable to vote in-person on November 8th, there are other options for you to consider.

“We have the excused in-person early voting, and it starts on October the 26th, 28th, 31st and November the 2nd,” added Curtis.

Anyone with a legitimate excuse of absence can utilize these dates but those without an excuse still have the option to vote early as well.

“We also have non-excused voting, anybody can come in to vote, and that’s on [November] 3rd, the 4th and the 5th,” said Curtis.

Absentee mail-in voting is still available for anyone who cannot make any of the in-person voting options.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is October 25th. Those ballots can be submitted until election day.

You can find absentee ballots here.

“Its our right and our duty to vote and to make sure your voice is heard and you can go out and vote for the candidate that you feel would best represent you,” said Ashley Barnett, Breathitt County Deputy Clerk.

The deadline to register to vote is October 11th at 4 p.m.

You can register to vote online here. You can call your local county clerk’s office with any voting or election inquiries.

