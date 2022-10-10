Cumberland Co. deputy killed in off-duty crash

Corbin Goad, 21, was killed in an off-duty crash in Fentress County, according to officials.
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Corban Goad, a deputy with CCSO, was killed in a vehicle crash in Fentress County Saturday night, according to officials.

Goad was driving southbound on U.S. Highway 127 when his car left the road on the left side, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report. He hit several trees before the car flipped and came to a rest on the driver’s side door, the report stated.

A spokesperson with CCSO said the 21-year-old worked within the corrections division and handled himself with “integrity, professionalism, and respect.”

Details surrounding the crash have not been released at this time.

