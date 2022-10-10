Cumberland Co. deputy killed in off-duty crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Corban Goad, a deputy with CCSO, was killed in a vehicle crash in Fentress County Saturday night, according to officials.

Goad was driving southbound on U.S. Highway 127 when his car left the road on the left side, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report. He hit several trees before the car flipped and came to a rest on the driver’s side door, the report stated.

A spokesperson with CCSO said the 21-year-old worked within the corrections division and handled himself with “integrity, professionalism, and respect.”

Corbin will be sadly missed by all who knew him but he will forever be in our hearts. We ask that you join with us and pray for his family, friends and his law enforcement family.

Details surrounding the crash have not been released at this time.

