‘Cowboy’ makes a return to Hindman

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Dave “Cowboy” Graham has returned to Hindman to support flood survivors.

Graham travels the country going wherever disaster has struck to help support people in grief. He was recently in Florida after Hurricane Ian, and made a stop in Knott County on the way back.

The retired veteran said people in the community have been glad to see him again.

”They brought me breakfast this morning. Honks, people hanging out the windows, a school bus went by and all the kids had the little makeshift cowboy hats, and they all came to one side with their cowboy hats, so it’s pretty funny actually,” he said.

Graham plans on going to the Mayfield, Ky. area to speak to local business owners later this week. That area was hit hard by a tornado last December.

