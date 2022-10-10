Central Kentucky man facing drug charges following crash in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An early morning call to a crash last week has left one man in jail facing charges.

Last Thursday morning, Pineville Police were called to a possible crash on U.S. 25E near Pineville.

When the officer arrived at the scene, he found David Anthony Hale, 45, of Lexington, passed out behind the wheel of a car pinned up against the guardrail of the southbound lane of the road.

The officer noticed an off-white substance in the passenger seat when he went to check on Hale. After he turned down medical assistance, police suspected he was on something and gave him field sobriety tests, which they say he failed.

Once Hale was taken into custody, a quick search discovered a large amount of cash.

The responding officer called in the K-9 unit to help with the search. The dog, Jett, alerted to the front passenger door where the substance has been seen in the passenger seat. A more extensive search discovered that substance, believed to be cocaine along with suspected heroin, torch lighters and a glass pipe believed to contain other controlled substances.

Hale is charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, one count of buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence and without a seatbelt. When police ran his name through the database, they also found he had prior convictions on drug charges in Fayette County.

Once he got to the jail, staff there witnessed Hale try to reach into his pants to grab another baggie that they say he planned to hide between two food trays on the bench he was sitting on. We’re told more cocaine and meth were inside the baggie, which led to additional charges.

He is being held at the Bell County Detention Center.

