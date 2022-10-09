WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.(Instagram/saraann_lee)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – WWE wrestling star Sara Lee is dead at the age of 30, according to a social media post from her mother.

Lee’s last Instagram post indicated she was feeling well enough to go to the gym, after suffering from a sinus infection.

The wrestler came to prominence after winning the WWE reality competition series “Tough Enough.”

Lee was married to former WWE wrestler Westlin Blake and they had three children together.

Her family has not released information on her cause of death and has asked for privacy while they mourn.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamri Mclendon and Tristan Mcphail with their daughter, Presleigh.
Reverend refuses to baptize baby, says unwed parents are ‘living in sin’
Franklin Co. students go to Knott Co. for flood relief.
Knott Co. couple detail remarkable flood survival story
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Drug interdiction team makes ‘large bust’ during traffic stop on Interstate 75
Officials in Mississippi say a 67-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Highway 49 while she...
Woman heading to classic car festival dies in crash involving antique Chevrolet
London Downtown, London Tourism host first ‘Honey Bun Day’

Latest News

FILE - A member of the Florida Task Force 8 urban search and rescue team tags a condominium...
Ian leaves scenes of recovery, despair on Florida coast
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown at the defense table after...
Florida school shooter may have been his own worst witness
The aftermath of Russian forces missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia is seen Thursday.
Ukraine: Russian strikes kill 17 following bridge attack
Coach Stoops Post-South Carolina