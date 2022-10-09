Police: Suspect arrested, accused of sexually assaulting woman outside of Dollar General

Mark Newberry II, 34, was arrested Thursday. He is accused of sexual imposition.
Mark Newberry II, 34, was arrested Thursday. He is accused of sexual imposition.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) -A man is accused of following a victim to her car and sexually assaulting her in a Dollar General parking lot in Ohio, according to court records.

Based on the victim and witness statements and store video footage, WOIO reports 34-year-old Mark Newberry followed the victim to her car, stated that the victim was attractive, and inquired about her marital status.

He then without consent kissed her on the neck and grabbed her breast and buttocks while standing behind her, court documents said.

Police said the victim was able to get into the car and drive away.

Court documents said Newberry denied touching the victim when interviewed by police.

When Newberry was confronted about the store’s video footage, he did not comment and requested a lawyer, the documents stated.

Jail records show that Newberry is facing one count of sexual imposition.

A judge set his bond amount to $200.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamri Mclendon and Tristan Mcphail with their daughter, Presleigh.
Reverend refuses to baptize baby, says unwed parents are ‘living in sin’
Franklin Co. students go to Knott Co. for flood relief.
Knott Co. couple detail remarkable flood survival story
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Drug interdiction team makes ‘large bust’ during traffic stop on Interstate 75
London Downtown, London Tourism host first ‘Honey Bun Day’
Kentucky lottery officials say a man who hadn't checked his Powerball tickets in months...
Man discovers $1 million Powerball ticket after not checking numbers for months

Latest News

The horror film "Smile" held off new movies "Lyle Lyle Crocodile" and "Amsterdam" to keep the...
Box Office: "SMILE" tops "Lyle" to stay at #1
FILE - The Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play an NFL football game at Raymond James...
Boy tackled by security after running on field at Bucs game
The aftermath of Russian forces missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia is seen Thursday.
Putin calls Kerch Bridge attack “a terrorist act” by Kyiv
Alzheimer's Walk at Rupp Arena
Alzheimer's Walk at Rupp Arena