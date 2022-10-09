London Downtown, London Tourism host first ‘Honey Bun Day’

(None)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:41 PM EDT
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - 1.3 billion honey buns are made each year at Flowers Bakery in London, and to make things even sweeter, those with London Downtown and London Tourism wanted to host a Honey Bun Day to celebrate the dessert.

“We decided that today was a great day to celebrate the flavors of fall at our annual ciders night event and marry that with the honey bun because those flavors really go great together,” said Julie Rea, Executive Director of London Downtown.

The festivities included a Honey Bun Red Bud ride Saturday morning, along with live music and vendors set up at the London-Laurel Farmers Market.

This event was not only an opportunity to celebrate the honey bun, but to celebrate a community that helps to make events like this a success.

“We try to really do unique, fun things for our community just to highlight what a wonderful town London is and what a great spirit of community we have,” said Rea.

Rea added that the event’s organizers have big plans with the future of Honey Bun Day.

“We’re gonna work with the mayor and city council to do a proclamation to make the first full week of October, that Saturday will always be Honey Bun Day and we will always have this event to celebrate what the honey bun has done for this community,” Rea said.

