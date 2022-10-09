Kentucky drops second-straight loss 24-14 to South Carolina

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/UK Athletics) - The Wildcats are 4-2 after a loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kroger Field.

South Carolina took the lead early after a recovered fumble. The game was tied at 7-7 at halftime.

Kaiya Sheron stepped up as quarterback with two touchdown passes but came up short in a 24-14 finish.

Levis suffered a lower-body injury in last week’s loss at Ole Miss and was unable to play on Saturday night. The Cats turned to redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron behind center. The Somerset, Kentucky, native connected on 15 of 27 through the air for 178 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception.

Rodriguez went over 100 yards, 126 yards on 22 carries, for the 16th time in his UK career. He also moved past Mark Higgs and into fifth place on UK’s career rushing list in the game.

The Cats got a big effort from its defense, led by DeAndre Square, who had nine tackles in the game. Jordan Wright added seven tackles for the Cats and D’Eryk Jackson had five.

Kentucky will host Mississippi State on October 15 at 7:30 p.m.

