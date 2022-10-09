Coaches Poll: Cats drop nine spots

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky is down nine spots in the latest Coaches Poll after a loss to unranked South Carolina.

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Michigan Clemson USC Oklahoma State Tennessee Ole Miss Penn State Oregon UCLA NC State Wake Forest TCU Kansas State Mississippi State Syracuse Utah Kansas Cincinnati Kentucky Baylor Texas UNC

Alabama is first overall for the second week in a row after a wild win over Texas A&M. Tennessee and Ole Miss hold on to eighth and ninth positions. Mississippi State is up six spots to No. 17 with a win over Arkansas, knocking the Razorbacks out of this week’s poll.

