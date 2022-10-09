Coaches Poll: Cats drop nine spots

South Carolina defensive back David Spaulding (29) forces a fumble by Kentucky running back...
South Carolina defensive back David Spaulding (29) forces a fumble by Kentucky running back Sean O'Horo (35) on the first play from scrimmage of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky is down nine spots in the latest Coaches Poll after a loss to unranked South Carolina.

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Tennessee
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Penn State
  11. Oregon
  12. UCLA
  13. NC State
  14. Wake Forest
  15. TCU
  16. Kansas State
  17. Mississippi State
  18. Syracuse
  19. Utah
  20. Kansas
  21. Cincinnati
  22. Kentucky
  23. Baylor
  24. Texas
  25. UNC

Alabama is first overall for the second week in a row after a wild win over Texas A&M. Tennessee and Ole Miss hold on to eighth and ninth positions. Mississippi State is up six spots to No. 17 with a win over Arkansas, knocking the Razorbacks out of this week’s poll.

