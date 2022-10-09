Coaches Poll: Cats drop nine spots
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky is down nine spots in the latest Coaches Poll after a loss to unranked South Carolina.
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Clemson
- USC
- Oklahoma State
- Tennessee
- Ole Miss
- Penn State
- Oregon
- UCLA
- NC State
- Wake Forest
- TCU
- Kansas State
- Mississippi State
- Syracuse
- Utah
- Kansas
- Cincinnati
- Kentucky
- Baylor
- Texas
- UNC
Alabama is first overall for the second week in a row after a wild win over Texas A&M. Tennessee and Ole Miss hold on to eighth and ninth positions. Mississippi State is up six spots to No. 17 with a win over Arkansas, knocking the Razorbacks out of this week’s poll.
