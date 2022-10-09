Bears drop home matchup against 13th ranked Georgetown

By Nate Johnson
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 12:41 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Bears football suffered a 40-20 defeat Saturday afternoon at the hands of (13) Georgetown College. Homecoming at Hambley was marked by unforced errors and a 24-point second quarter that aided the Tigers in the win.

Georgetown netted 403 yards of total offense, holding the Bears to 234 on 71 plays. The Bears had their lowest passing total of the season with 117 yards, yet averaged over 10 yards per completion.

The loss drops the Bears to 2-3 (1-1 MSC) as they prepare for next Saturday’s matchup on the road against Cumberlands (Ky.). Kickoff between the Bears and Patriots is slated for 7:00 PM.

