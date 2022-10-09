AP Poll: Kentucky drops to No. 22

South Carolina running back MarShawn Lloyd (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against...
South Carolina running back MarShawn Lloyd (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Kentucky during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer and The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats dropped nine spots to No. 22 in the latest AP Top 25 following a loss to unranked South Carolina.

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Alabama
  4. Clemson
  5. Michigan
  6. Tennessee
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Penn State
  11. UCLA
  12. Oregon
  13. TCU
  14. Wake Forest
  15. NC State
  16. Mississippi State
  17. Kansas State
  18. Syracuse
  19. Kansas
  20. Utah
  21. Cincinnati
  22. Texas
  23. Kentucky
  24. Illinois
  25. James Madison

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 98, Baylor 91, BYU 61, Coastal Carolina 61, Notre Dame 58, Florida 56, Tulane 42, Purdue 34, Florida State 18, South Carolina 12, Washington State 10, Minnesota 5, LSU 4, Maryland 4, San Jose State 1

Georgia took back the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press college football poll from Alabama on Sunday after being bumped out last week by the Crimson Tide, who slid to No. 3.

The Bulldogs received 32 first-place votes and 1,535 points in the Top 25, presented by Regions Bank, to easily reclaim No. 1. They were just two points behind Alabama at No. 2 last week.

Georgia thumped Auburn 42-10 on Saturday. The Tide, whose Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young was sidelined by injury, escaped an upset bid at home by Texas A&M.

No. 3 is a season-low for Alabama, which was preseason No. 1 but fell to No. 2 after Week 2. The Tide received 11 first-place votes.

There were two notable season debuts in the Top 25: No. 24 Illinois is ranked for the first time since 2011 and James Madison is in the AP Top 25 for the first time in its program history. The Dukes are playing their first season as a member of the Sun Belt Conference in Division I college football’s highest level.

Tennessee moved up to No. 6, which is the best ranking for the currently undefeated Volunteers since No. 5 early in the 2005 season. Tennessee stumbled to a 5-6 and unranked finish that year.

