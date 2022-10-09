Another chilly night ahead, Frost Advisory in effect

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Jack Frost looks to pay another visit to the region as we close out the weekend. Stay warm!

Tonight through Monday night

Another cold night is on tap across the mountains. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-and-upper-30s under a clear sky. A Frost Advisory will go into effect at 1 a.m. early Monday morning and last until 9 a.m. Monday morning. Bundle up if you have any outdoor plans, and check on anyone that may be without heat.

A beautiful start to the work week is in store! We remain dry under a sunny sky on Monday. Temperatures will be slightly warmer in the upper-60s and lower-70s.

Quiet weather continues into Monday night. We stay dry under a mostly clear sky. Lows fall into the lower-40s.

Watching our Next Cold Front

Temperatures continue to warm into Tuesday. We stay dry and mostly sunny. Highs top out in the mid-70s, and overnight lows fall into the mid-and-lower-50s.

We get even warmer by Wednesday! Highs reach the upper-70s under a partly cloudy sky. You may need the rain gear at times on Wednesday, especially during the second half of the day. Scattered showers will be possible as a cold front passes through the region.

Showers stick around into Thursday, especially during the morning and early afternoon. Highs will be cooler in the mid-and-upper-60s. Lows plummet into the upper-30s by Thursday night.

Extended Forecast

We look to dry out by Friday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs only reach the upper-50s and lower-60s. Overnight lows bottom out in the mid-30s.

The weekend is looking dry and comfortable.. for now.

We look to stay dry and partly cloudy on Saturday and Sunday. Highs reach the mid-and-upper-60s on both days, and lows look to fall into the upper-40s and lower-50s.

