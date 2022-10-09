2 dead after ATV crash in Campbell County, THP says

CAMPBELL COUNTY Tenn. (WVLT) - Two men are dead after an ATV crash in Campbell County Saturday evening, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report obtained by WVLT News.

The men were traveling in a Polaris Razor ATV on Old Highway 63 in Campbell County around 5:16 p.m. on Oct. 8. When attempting to turn left, they traveled off the right side of the road, and struck a concrete train trestle, the report said.

As a result, the ATV began spinning and ejected both the driver and passenger, who were identified as Johnathan Newport, 22, of Oneida, Tennessee, and Garrett Baird, 22, of Pine Knot, Kentucky, THP officials said.

The ATV came to a final rest in the creek, according to THP.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office released a statement following the crash.

Sad news tonight that will affect many here in our community. Two young men have lost their lives and many family members will mourn their tragic loss. There are a few things that are imperative we remeber: 1. Pray for, love on and help these families who have suffered a sad and unspeakable loss. 2. Appreciate the first responders who will take it home with them tonight. 3. Be cognizant of the safety precautions to take while operating an atv or utv. We offer our most heartfelt prayers, love and condolences to these fine families and their friends.

