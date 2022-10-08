Pike County animal rescue hosts pumpkin patch to provide for animals

The pumpkin patch is open Friday-Sunday from 11 a.m. until dark and all proceeds go to benefit the farm's rescue animals.
The pumpkin patch is open Friday-Sunday from 11 a.m. until dark and all proceeds go to benefit the farm's rescue animals.(WYMT)
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 3-Mile Creek Farms, an animal rescue in the Dorton community of Pike County, is hosting a pumpkin patch throughout the month of October despite being flooded a little more than two months ago.

During the flood on July 28, the farm was heavily damaged and owner Rob Elkins believed he would have to cancel the pumpkin patch.

“I just knew that we would have to cancel the pumpkin patch this year, and maybe indefinitely,” said Elkins. “I mean, there was two to three feet of water where we’re standing right now and it was a muddy, rocky mess.”

The farm’s pumpkin patch helps stable and feed the animals throughout the winter months, which costs around $1,000 per week.

“So, we’re looking at $6,000 to $8,000 from now till spring, and the pumpkin patch basically covers that,” said Elkins. “It basically covers that amount, and it happens that way every year.”

Since the flooding, the farm has rebuilt many of its pens, fencing and even added new attractions. Welcoming families in for some fun on the farm, but all for a good cause.

“Even though they got flooded, they’re still here, they’re still taking care of these animals, they could have easily given up, but they’re still here, they’re open, smiles on their faces, ready to greet us all,” said a local parent, Allison Wyatt.

Elkins added it is amazing to see all of the smiling faces and children mingling with his animals.

“To stand here now in this beautiful sun and watch these kids play, like, it’s... it’s overwhelming,” said Elkins, “That’s the only word I know to use, it’s overwhelming, it amazes me... that we’re even standing here right now amazes me.”

The farm’s pumpkin patch is open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the month of October from 11 a.m. until dark along with a “Halloween Bash” on Oct. 31 that is free for everyone.

Elkins said regular admission is $15 per car with all proceeds to benefit the farm’s animals, but he encouraged folks to come out and enjoy, even if they do not have the money to pay.

