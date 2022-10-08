North Korea says US carrier’s return aggravates tensions

FILE - In this image taken from video, South Korean Air Force's F15K fighter jets prepare to...
FILE - In this image taken from video, South Korean Air Force's F15K fighter jets prepare to take off Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in an undisclosed location in South Korea. South Korea says North Korea flew 12 warplanes near their mutual border on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, prompting South Korea to scramble 30 military planes in response.(South Korean Defense Ministry via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has warned the U.S. redeployment of an aircraft carrier near the Korean Peninsula is causing a “considerably huge negative splash” in regional security.

The North Korean Defense Ministry statement on Saturday came a day after the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan began a new round of naval drills with South Korean warships off the peninsula’s east coast.

The Reagan and its battle group returned to the area in response to the North’s test of a powerful missile.

A North Korean Defense Ministry spokesman says the North’s military “is seriously approaching the extremely worrisome development of the present situation.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Drug interdiction team makes ‘large bust’ during traffic stop on Interstate 75
Officials in Mississippi say a 67-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Highway 49 while she...
Woman heading to classic car festival dies in crash involving antique Chevrolet
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
A wooden cross has been placed along Route 2 at the site of the crash.
Names of West Carter High School students killed in crash released
New KY license plate
New Kentucky license plate options available on Oct. 24

Latest News

FILE - The report was one of several new revelations that surfaced late Friday. In a brief...
Report: Walker encouraged woman to have second abortion
A family in West Virginia says 14-year-old Hayden Hunt suffered temporary paralysis after...
Teen suffers temporary paralysis after hard tackle in football game, family says
Laurel County Bus Vandalism - 6:00 p.m.
Laurel County Bus Vandalism - 6:00 p.m.
2022 Jenny Wiley Festival Latest - 6:00 p.m.
2022 Jenny Wiley Festival Latest - 6:00 p.m.