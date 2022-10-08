Logan pastor forgives vandals who spray painted church

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Church of the Nazarene on Dingess Street in Logan is all cleaned up after vandals spray-painted vulgar images and language on the property and at least five other properties across the city late in the week.

One other church, two baseball fields, a football field, Shawnee Island and a mural had all been vandalized with spray paint.

Businesses near the Church of the Nazarene notified church leaders after spotting the damage Friday.

“It was not good to see that somebody would desecrate the house, a house of God that way,” Rev. Russell Carson said.

“It was something that you just don’t think about doing, attacking the church, so I wasn’t happy.”

The vandals spray painted on signs in front of the church, the sidewalk, on pillars and on the stained glass windows. Nothing was taken from the church and nothing was broken.

Carson said members of the community quickly banded together to remove the spray paint.

While Carson said he is relieved the church was not targeted, he is hurt by what was done to so many people in the city.

“Even though some of these locations are spread out, they went to a great deal of, of trouble to get from one place to another,” Carson said.

He said Logan’s community values have been shining through the vandalism.

“I think the town pulls together. When it gets right down to it, what do we have, if not each other and so as we come together, and we help,” Carson said.

Carson said he has been attempting to practice what he preaches each week and has chosen to forgive the person or persons who damaged the church.

“If you’d like to talk, I’d love to talk to you, obviously, they’ve got things on their mind,” he said.

“They’ve got needs and I have a motto: Reach out to people, find a need, fix a need, and tell them about Jesus while you’re doing it and that’s what I’d like to talk to them about,” Carson said.

He hopes the people who did this learned from what they have done.

“Let’s face it, all of us go through issues. All of us go through difficulties. All of us act out at times, when we may not normally do it,” he said.

“I know in my past, I have some things that folks had to forgive me for so I do the same thing. Our Lord teaches us to forgive. He forgave us so it’s important that I forgive you and forget it. It’s not just forgive but forget,” Carson said.

Reverend Carson does not plan on pressing charges.

Anyone who has any information about who may have vandalized the buildings in Logan is asked to contact the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

