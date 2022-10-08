Freeze Warning, Frost Advisory goes into effect tonight, lasts through Sunday morning

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A cold night is on tap across the mountains. Make sure to protect the four P’s: Pipes, Pets, Plants and People.

Tonight through Sunday night

If you have any Saturday night plans, make sure to bundle up because a frigid night is ahead! Lows dip into the mid-and-lower-30s under a clear sky. A Freeze Warning (counties in purple) and a Frost Advisory (counties in blue) will go into effect at 3 a.m. early Sunday morning and last until 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

Frost and Freeze Alerts
Frost and Freeze Alerts(WYMT Weather)

Beautiful weather continues into Sunday. We stay dry under plenty of sunshine and blue sky. High temperatures will be slightly warmer in the lower-60s. Get out and enjoy!

Another chilly night is on tap for Sunday night, but it will not be as chilly. Lows dip into the upper-30s under a clear sky.

Next Work Week

We stay sunny and dry on Monday. Temperatures will be comfortable in the lower-70s across the region. Lows dip into the mid-40s.

The forecast does not change much on Tuesday. We remain dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. Again, high temperatures top out in the mid-70s. Lows bottom out in the mid-50s.

We are tracking our next cold front by the middle of the work week. We stay partly to mostly cloudy on Wednesday. Scattered showers are possible, especially during the evening and overnight. High temperatures top out in the mid-and-upper-70s. Overnight lows fall into the mid-and-upper-50s.

Scattered showers continue into Thursday under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be cooler behind the front. Highs only reach the upper-60s, and lows fall into the lower-40s.

Extended Forecast

The end of the work week is looking fantastic!

We look to stay dry and sunny on Friday. Highs stay in the lower-60s with overnight lows dipping into the mid-30s.

Dry weather looks to stick around into Saturday under a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures top out in the mid-60s with lows falling into the upper-40s and lower-50s.

