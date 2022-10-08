Deputies investigating string of vandalisms in Logan

There is no person of interest identified at this time.
There is no person of interest identified at this time.(Station)
By Blake Whitener
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a string of vandalisms that happened across the county.

According to the department, several places were vandalized with graffiti, including Shawnee Island, the Logan Football Field, Omar Little League Field, Church of the Nazarene in Logan, and the Henlawson Church of Christ.

There is no person of interest identified at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call (304) 792-8590.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Drug interdiction team makes ‘large bust’ during traffic stop on Interstate 75
Officials in Mississippi say a 67-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Highway 49 while she...
Woman heading to classic car festival dies in crash involving antique Chevrolet
Kamri Mclendon and Tristan Mcphail with their daughter, Presleigh.
Reverend refuses to baptize baby, says unwed parents are ‘living in sin’
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
A wooden cross has been placed along Route 2 at the site of the crash.
Names of West Carter High School students killed in crash released

Latest News

The first-ever ‘Fall Up Festival’ was hosted at Douglass Park.
Lexington Rescue Mission brings mental health and addiction recovery resources to local park
Alice Lloyd recovery day
Alice Lloyd College holds ‘Purpose Road Service Day’
On Saturday, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s was held at Rupp Arena, and friends, volunteers, and...
Alzheimer’s awareness event returns to Rupp Arena
2022 Jenny Wiley Festival Latest - 6:00 p.m.
2022 Jenny Wiley Festival Latest - 6:00 p.m.
Laurel County Bus Vandalism - 6:00 p.m.
Laurel County Bus Vandalism - 6:00 p.m.