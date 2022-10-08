Alzheimer’s awareness event returns to Rupp Arena

On Saturday, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s was held at Rupp Arena, and friends, volunteers, and...
On Saturday, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s was held at Rupp Arena, and friends, volunteers, and supporters came out to spread awareness about the disease.(wkyt)
By Ally Blake
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Saturday, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s was held at Rupp Arena, and friends, volunteers, and supporters came out to spread awareness about the disease.

In the United States, more than 6 million people have Alzheimer’s. An estimated 55 million people worldwide are living with dementia.

“It was a life changer, I mean my mom was my best friend, and to see her not be able to recognize me breaks my heart,” said Michelle Prewitt, an attendee of the event. “So this cause is wonderful. So many people came out early to support us, it’s just a blessing.”

Alzheimer’s and dementia is a disease that affects memory and other cognitive functions.

“Just to see everyone here that has been touched by the disease and seeing us all come together and show our support,” said Madison Price, Activity Director at Fritz Farm. “I really hope that we can find our first survivor.”

One of the other attendees, Reda Harrison, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s four years ago when she was 58. She attended the event with her friends, family, and her dog Dolly.

“I am 62 now, I believe I am probably at stage 3 of Alzheimer’s and so this is my first walk because of Covid. So we are just getting started,” said Reda.

This year, over 800 people attended the event and raised over $160,000 for the cause.

“To me, this is a celebration that all of us can get together and love on each other,” said Reda

The organization hopes that with the money donated, they can continue the funding for research to ultimately find a cure one day.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Drug interdiction team makes ‘large bust’ during traffic stop on Interstate 75
Officials in Mississippi say a 67-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Highway 49 while she...
Woman heading to classic car festival dies in crash involving antique Chevrolet
Kamri Mclendon and Tristan Mcphail with their daughter, Presleigh.
Reverend refuses to baptize baby, says unwed parents are ‘living in sin’
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
A wooden cross has been placed along Route 2 at the site of the crash.
Names of West Carter High School students killed in crash released

Latest News

The first-ever ‘Fall Up Festival’ was hosted at Douglass Park.
Lexington Rescue Mission brings mental health and addiction recovery resources to local park
Alice Lloyd recovery day
Alice Lloyd College holds ‘Purpose Road Service Day’
Laurel County Bus Vandalism - 6:00 p.m.
Laurel County Bus Vandalism - 6:00 p.m.
2022 Jenny Wiley Festival Latest - 6:00 p.m.
2022 Jenny Wiley Festival Latest - 6:00 p.m.