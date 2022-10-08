Alice Lloyd College holds ‘Purpose Road Service Day’

Pippa Passes, Ky. (WYMT) - Alice Lloyd College held a “Purpose Road Service Day” with the mission of giving back to flood victims in the area.

Students, staff and the college itself did not escape flood damage on July 28. After experiencing the tragedy, their approach to the school year changed.

“We decided because of the flood this year, we would take money that was in the budget normally for festivities and have a day of service,” Jim Stepp, Alice Lloyd College President, said.

They gave out meals and packed gift baskets for flood victims, which are actions not unusual to the college.

“People are always coming in from the surrounding counties, always wanting to give, we’re a very giving community and people,” IsaBella Freeman, sophomore at ALC, said.

Since giving back is part of the college’s DNA, they have become a bright spot in the recovery phase.

“Sometimes you see the best of people during the toughest of times, and certainly when the flood hit us on July 28 and it hit this whole region. It hit our county so hard. I saw so many people step up and work so hard,” Jim Stepp said.

Students and staff plan to take gift baskets to flood survivors staying at Carr Creek and Mine Made Adventure Park later next week.

