Woman accused of child abuse at Louisville daycare on home incarceration

Racheal Flannery, 24, was in court on Saturday where a judge placed her bond at $50,000.
Racheal Flannery, 24, was in court on Saturday where a judge placed her bond at $50,000.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman accused of abusing multiple children at a Louisville daycare has been released from jail and placed on home incarceration.

Racheal Flannery, 24, was in court on Saturday where a judge placed her bond at $50,000.

Court records reflect Flannery’s bond was reduced to $25,000 on Wednesday and was posted the same day. Flannery was placed on home incarceration, where she was ordered no contact with victims.

Flannery was charged with three counts of criminal abuse of a victim under 12 years old on Sept. 30 following investigation into incidents at Vanguard Academy on Dayflower Street.

Incidents reported in Flannery’s arrest report include trying to forcibly feed a seven-month-old child, placing the child into its crib, squeezing the child and dropping the child onto the floor.

Vanguard Academy confirmed in a statement it was working with Child Protective Services and Louisville Metro Police in their investigations into the incidents.

Flannery is due back in court on Oct. 10.

