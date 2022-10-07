WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week - Perry Central vs. Johnson Central

By Evan Hatter
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Another good one expected on this week’s edition of the Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week as our crew heads up to Paintsville to see the Perry Central Commodores take on the Johnson Central Golden Eagles at Jim Matney Field.

You can watch all the action on our second channel, Heroes & Icons, over-the-air channel 57.2 (check your local listings for the cable channel in your area). If you don’t have cable or an antenna, you can watch all the action here on WYMT.com in the livestream player above.

