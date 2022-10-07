Two arrested for allegedly vandalizing church buses

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people were arrested Thursday afternoon in connection with the vandalism of two church buses in Laurel County.

29-year-old Ashley Cope and 27-year-old Natasha Scott are accused of cutting holes in the gas tanks of two church buses in the parking lot of Victory Baptist Church near London. The pair was observed on surveillance tape leaving the church in a red pickup truck.

After putting up surveillance pictures to the local media and the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department’s app, deputies were quickly able to find the red truck and the suspects.

When they were arrested, both suspects were also found with several needles and suspected meth.

Cope was charged with criminal mischief, two counts of criminal trespassing, meth possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Scott was charged with criminal mischief, two counts of criminal trespassing, meth possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Scott was also charged on two outstanding warrants, one for failure to appear in court on a previous shoplifting charge, and another for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving on a suspended license.

Both were taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

