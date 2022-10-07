Trail Ride underway in Knott County

2021 Fall Knott County Trail Ride begins
2021 Fall Knott County Trail Ride begins(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEBURN, Ky. (WYMT) - The trail ride is underway at Mine Made Adventure Park in Knott County.

Hundreds have flocked to the recreational area to ride on the trails and join in community fun.

Knott County Trail Master Roger Bulen says he can feel excitement in the air.

”Everybody’s excited right now. I mean the weather’s pretty, they can get out and ride, have a good time. They got music coming tonight, and everybody’s kinda looking forward to it,” he said.

All proceeds go towards flood relief efforts. A concert will be held at 5 p.m. tomorrow (Oct. 8). Admission is $25.

