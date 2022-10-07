State Police investigating deadly Southern Kentucky crash

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London are investigating a crash that left one man dead in Wayne County Thursday evening.

Troopers were called out to a two-vehicle crash KY-1894 in Wayne County just after 5:30 Thursday evening.

Their initial investigation concludes that a 2005 GMC driven by 69-year-old Sharon Y. Starry of Monticello hit a 2009 Toyota Camry driven by 59-year-old Ralph W. Jones of Monticello. Jones was pronounced dead on scene by the Wayne County Coroner. Starry was taken to Wayne County Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Jones’s body has been taken to Frankfort for an autopsy and the investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.