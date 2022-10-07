Organization wraps up Eastern Ky. Flooding Regional Recovery Acceleration Week

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - SBP is helping Eastern Kentuckians in the recovery process from July’s flash flooding.

It studied the flood and met with local leaders. For the past two days, the organization has worked on disaster case management.

”We have to build a strategy, most disasters fail because we didn’t have a plan, we didn’t have a strategy of how we’re going to recover.” said JR Sanderson with SBP. “Respond is relatively easy in the long run, long-term recovery is hard work.”

Some of that hard work is getting aid from FEMA. A seminar Friday hit many topics relating to FEMA.

”For any decision that you do not understand, for any decision that you do not agree with, appeal FEMA,” said Claire Balsley with SBP.

If you do not appeal, you could lose out on money that could be yours. She added you could get up to more than $37,000 in home repairs, if you own your home, and up to more than $37,000 in other needs. It does not include what is called access and functional needs.

”Which means if there’s someone inside the household who has vision issues, hearing issues, mobility issues,” she said.

They encourage people to make that known to FEMA because there is money outside home repairs and other needs. If you want to appeal, make sure your letter is brief and describes what you are appealing.

”You want to prove to FEMA that you have damages to your home, or personal property or your car,” she added. “You want to include all those documentations as attachments to that letter.”

