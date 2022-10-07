Organization wraps up Eastern Ky. Flooding Regional Recovery Acceleration Week

(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - SBP is helping Eastern Kentuckians in the recovery process from July’s flash flooding.

It studied the flood and met with local leaders. For the past two days, the organization has worked on disaster case management.

”We have to build a strategy, most disasters fail because we didn’t have a plan, we didn’t have a strategy of how we’re going to recover.” said JR Sanderson with SBP. “Respond is relatively easy in the long run, long-term recovery is hard work.”

Some of that hard work is getting aid from FEMA. A seminar Friday hit many topics relating to FEMA.

”For any decision that you do not understand, for any decision that you do not agree with, appeal FEMA,” said Claire Balsley with SBP.

If you do not appeal, you could lose out on money that could be yours. She added you could get up to more than $37,000 in home repairs, if you own your home, and up to more than $37,000 in other needs. It does not include what is called access and functional needs.

”Which means if there’s someone inside the household who has vision issues, hearing issues, mobility issues,” she said.

They encourage people to make that known to FEMA because there is money outside home repairs and other needs. If you want to appeal, make sure your letter is brief and describes what you are appealing.

”You want to prove to FEMA that you have damages to your home, or personal property or your car,” she added. “You want to include all those documentations as attachments to that letter.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Drug interdiction team makes ‘large bust’ during traffic stop on Interstate 75
Nancy Cundiff is one of two women missing in Breathitt County.
Body found in Breathitt County is woman missing since floods, family says
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center & Pineville Police Department Facebook
East Tennessee woman arrested during Bell County traffic stop
Officials in Mississippi say a 67-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Highway 49 while she...
Woman heading to classic car festival dies in crash involving antique Chevrolet
Body found on Eastern Ky. riverbank, coroner says

Latest News

2022 Jenny Wiley Festival Latest - 4:00 p.m.
2022 Jenny Wiley Festival Latest - 4:00 p.m.
Recovery Week - 4:00 p.m.
Recovery Week - 4:00 p.m.
KY flooding
Kentuckians impacted by flooding still waiting for help months later 11 pm
KSP Post 13 hosts ‘Coffee with a Trooper’
KSP Post 13 hosts ‘Coffee with a Trooper’