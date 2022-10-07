‘The only consecutive festival’: 41st Jenny Wiley Festival fills weekend with fall fun

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Star City if falling into the new season with a little tradition, celebrating the 41st Annual Jenny Wiley Festival this weekend.

The festival, which organizers celebrate proudly as “the only consecutive festival”- after adjusting and continuing through the early years of the pandemic- has been packed with familiar sights, smells, and sounds. But the event is growing, adding new booths and options this year.

“We’ve got different things going on every year. The carnival is bigger, they have new equipment, there’s more to do over there,” he said, adding that there are more vendors and crafts as well.

Plenty of people are popping up to support a cause, shop for crafts, adopt a pet, or admire award-winning pumpkins. And, of course, the food and carnival are drawing in people form all around. But the festival also serves as a way to connect communities locally, supporting mountain businesses.

“You know, we’re here, able to support one another, and learn what is in our community. And that kind of gets exciting,” said Rebeka Nidamanuri with Bread of Life Bakery, which operates in Mona’s Creative Catering and Fine Foods in Pikeville. “When you come here, you have all the local vendors all around you. And then you actually get to meet the people who create their crafts.”

With everything the festival has to offer, Stapleton said he is happy to see so many people making their way to Prestonsburg to celebrate.

The festival continues through Saturday.

