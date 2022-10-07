Loretta Lynn: American Masters to air Friday night on KET

FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville, Tenn. Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter who became a pillar of country music, died Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. She was 90.(CHRISTOPHER BERKEY | AP Photo/Christoper Berkey, File)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - KET is remembering the life of country music icon Loretta Lynn. She died Tuesday at the age of 90.

KET takes a look back on Loretta’s life on American Masters at 9:00 Friday night. It first aired in 2019.

Viewers can learn about her life starting in Butcher Hollow and ultimately making it to become a country music icon. It uses scenes from the “Coal Miner’s Daughter”, along with interviews from Miranda Lambert and Sissy Spacek, who played Loretta in the movie.

”When we learned of her passing, we definitely wanted to share with our viewers some of the programs we had available to celebrate her life,” said Karen Bell with KET.

KET will continue to honor Loretta by airing “Loretta Lynn: My Story in My Words” at 8:00 Saturday night on KET 2.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Drug interdiction team makes ‘large bust’ during traffic stop on Interstate 75
Nancy Cundiff is one of two women missing in Breathitt County.
Body found in Breathitt County is woman missing since floods, family says
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center & Pineville Police Department Facebook
East Tennessee woman arrested during Bell County traffic stop
Officials in Mississippi say a 67-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Highway 49 while she...
Woman heading to classic car festival dies in crash involving antique Chevrolet
Body found on Eastern Ky. riverbank, coroner says

Latest News

2022 Jenny Wiley Festival Latest - 4:00 p.m.
2022 Jenny Wiley Festival Latest - 4:00 p.m.
Recovery Week - 4:00 p.m.
Recovery Week - 4:00 p.m.
KY flooding
Kentuckians impacted by flooding still waiting for help months later 11 pm
Many student athletes and coaches say they are excited to be in the new facility and cannot...
UPIKE unveils newest athletics facility with ribbon cutting and interactive tour