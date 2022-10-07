Loretta Lynn: American Masters to air Friday night on KET

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - KET is remembering the life of country music icon Loretta Lynn. She died Tuesday at the age of 90.

KET takes a look back on Loretta’s life on American Masters at 9:00 Friday night. It first aired in 2019.

Viewers can learn about her life starting in Butcher Hollow and ultimately making it to become a country music icon. It uses scenes from the “Coal Miner’s Daughter”, along with interviews from Miranda Lambert and Sissy Spacek, who played Loretta in the movie.

”When we learned of her passing, we definitely wanted to share with our viewers some of the programs we had available to celebrate her life,” said Karen Bell with KET.

KET will continue to honor Loretta by airing “Loretta Lynn: My Story in My Words” at 8:00 Saturday night on KET 2.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.