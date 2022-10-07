KSP Post 13 hosts ‘Coffee with a Trooper’

By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard hosted “Coffee with a Trooper” Friday morning at Hazard Coffee Company.

Trooper Matt Gayheart said the event came from the nationwide event “Coffee with a Cop.”

He said this gave officers the chance to talk with community members about issues they are seeing in their communities.

”That’s the whole purpose of this, so they can come in, sit down and see hey, we’re normal people,” he said. “We like to drink coffee and sit around and talk as well, it just gives the opportunity to sit down and get to know each other more on a personal level.”

Other KSP posts across our region hosted Coffee with a Trooper events this week.

