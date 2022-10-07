Haven’t turned the heat on yet? You might meet your match with freezing temps this weekend

As furnaces get fired up during the cooler weather, there are a few tips that Fayette Heating...
As furnaces get fired up during the cooler weather, there are a few tips that Fayette Heating and Air want you to keep in mind.(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As temperatures look to drop below freezing this weekend, more people will be turning on the heat.

If you’ve been toughing it out recently by keeping the heat off, you might meet your match this weekend as the forecast calls for freezing temperatures. With that in mind, the folks at Fayette Heating and Air are gearing up for a busy fall and winter season.

The most important thing to do in order to keep your system up and running while the temperatures are cold is proper maintenance. That includes changing your filters.

Also, it is important to note that the first time you cut on the heat it may trigger your smoke alarms but is nothing to be concerned about.

“Normally, when they turn their heat on, usually it is 2-3 degrees below what they have it set on,” said Matt Amick, service manager of Fayette Heating and Air. “So, your secondary heat strips will kick on the heat pump. Which will burn that dusty stuff that collects over the summer. It’s normal, you’re gonna smell it the first time. The second time it comes on it’s nothing to be alarmed about. It is just a normal thing that happens.”

If you need assistance this winter, Fayette Heating and Air is open year-round to help with all of your heating and cooling needs.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Drug interdiction team makes ‘large bust’ during traffic stop on Interstate 75
Nancy Cundiff is one of two women missing in Breathitt County.
Body found in Breathitt County is woman missing since floods, family says
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center & Pineville Police Department Facebook
East Tennessee woman arrested during Bell County traffic stop
Officials in Mississippi say a 67-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Highway 49 while she...
Woman heading to classic car festival dies in crash involving antique Chevrolet
Body found on Eastern Ky. riverbank, coroner says

Latest News

2022 Jenny Wiley Festival Latest - 4:00 p.m.
2022 Jenny Wiley Festival Latest - 4:00 p.m.
Recovery Week - 4:00 p.m.
Recovery Week - 4:00 p.m.
KY flooding
Kentuckians impacted by flooding still waiting for help months later 11 pm
Many student athletes and coaches say they are excited to be in the new facility and cannot...
UPIKE unveils newest athletics facility with ribbon cutting and interactive tour
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn: American Masters to air Friday night on KET