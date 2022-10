PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a beautiful day for a festival in downtown Prestonsburg as the 2022 Jenny Wiley Festival kicked off on Thursday.

Several festivalgoers tried their hand at what we do everyday: talking about the weather! You can see all the guest weather segments from today below.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.