Fall returns for the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Just going to say it at the outset, if you’re headed out to high school football tonight, grab something to keep you warm, because we have some chilly nights on the way back into the mountains! That leads off a beautiful fall weekend on the way!

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Clouds on the back side of our frontal boundary continue to move out of the region as we head through this evening. This is accompanying much cooler and drier air working into the region. As we clear out tonight, that’s going to allow the temperatures to tumble down into the upper 30s to lower 40s for overnight lows. Yes, we’re going to have to keep an eye out for frost potential overnight.

That chilly air working in tonight is going to lead us to a sunny but rather chilly day on Saturday as we see highs only manage to make it into the upper 50s to low 60s. Yes, that’s even with full sunshine! Well, maybe a cloud here or there, but generally a beautiful but cool day. However, with the cold airmass in place overnight, frost will once again be a decent bet as many of us drop into the lower to middle 30s for overnight lows under clear skies. So make sure you keep those sensitive plants taken care of!

Into the New Work Week

We’ll finish the weekend off sunny but still below average. Sunday looks to feature sunny skies during the day as highs climb back up into the middle 60s with high pressure moving back in. Another chilly night is likely, but likely not as chilly with a slightly warmer airmass in place. Overnight lows get down into the lower 40s under clear skies. Nonetheless, some patchy frost will likely still be possible.

Sunshine still looks to rule the roost through much of the new work week. Warmer air will slowly start working in as well, with highs going from the lower 70s on Monday back into the middle 70s by the middle and later part of the week. Some models are hinting at the possibility for some showers as we head toward the latter half of the week...but I’m not quite sold on these chances yet, despite the fact that we’re getting a little dry around the region.

